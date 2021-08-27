Gladys Porter Zoo brings back 1971 admission prices for limited time

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo is traveling back in time and partying “like it’s 1971,” reinstating admission prices from when they first opened their gates for a limited time.

September 3, 2021, marks the 50 year anniversary of Gladys Porter Zoo opening its gates for the first time.

Excited and ready to celebrate, the Zoo will be charging the same admission rates visitors paid when the Zoo first opened its gates to the public in 1971 to commemorate this significant milestone.

On select weekends throughout the month of September, guests from various counties across the Rio Grande Valley will be treated to 1971 pricing when they visit the Zoo.

$1.50 for adults ages 14 and up.

50 cents for children ages 2 through 13.

Children under two years of age are free.

Residents are asked to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, utility receipt, or school ID.

At least one family member must show proof of residency at the gate.

However, guests from outside the Rio Grande Valley can also enjoy and celebrate the anniversary with 1971 prices during the month of October.

The admission special will focus on different counties each weekend, starting September 3.

September 3-5: Brownsville residents.

September 10-12: Cameron and Willacy County residents.

September 17-19: Hidalgo and Starr County residents.

October 8-10: Out of Valley residents.

Zoo Staff and Board of Directors expressed their gratitude to the community of South Texas for supporting its Gladys Porter Zoo for the past five decades. They hope the discounted rates will encourage everyone to come out and celebrate the Zoo’s birthday.

Thanks to the City of Brownsville, our entire community and some very generous donors, there is much more to see at the Zoo compared to when it first opened…We now have a South-American walk-through aviary, an aquarium featuring local ecosystems and their aquatic residents, a herpetarium and multiple opportunities for families to interact with zoo animals. Children can enjoy outdoor play at the Zoo’s enchanted South Texas-themed playground that features sensational one-of-a-kind play structures. Most recently, the Zoo has added El Mundo Huastec y Totonac, Colobus Crossing, and The Otterbahn exhibits.

The Zoo has changed throughout the years, however, one thing remains the same.

Gladys Porter Zoo continues to be one of the top zoos in the country, dedicated to the preservation of nature, through education, healthy outdoor recreation, and research.