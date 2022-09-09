BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced special discount admission prices for select weekends only.

The zoo’s social media post said guests can take part in savings of 68 to 80 percent off regular admission rates.

Admission for Brownsville residents will be only $2.00 per adult or child on September 9th, 10th, and 11th.

On the weekend of September 16th, 17th, and 18th, admission will be $3.00 per person for residents of Cameron County, Willacy County, and Matamoros, Mexico.

Upper Valley and out-of-valley residents can take advantage of this discount on October 14th, 15th, and 16th. The admission rate will be $3.00 per guest for those living in Hidalgo County, Starr County, Reynosa, Mexico, and outside of the Rio Grande Valley.

The zoo said when purchasing tickets at the gate, guests will need to present proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, to receive the discounted rate.

Only one person per family or group will need to present proof of residency. Visitors living outside of the United States may present a passport or other identification to satisfy this requirement.

Visit Gladys Porter Zoo for more information about the discount weekends or call 956-546-7187.