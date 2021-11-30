Giving Tuesday: What it is and how you can support RGV nonprofit organizations

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Giving Tuesday, observed on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is an unofficial holiday designed to give back to local nonprofit organizations. This can be through financial donations, physical donations, or volunteer time.

The American Red Cross South Texas Chapter is asking for generosity. Executive Director, Dr. David Luna said they’re looking for more volunteers to work in shelters and cover disaster response.

For those who are unable to donate their time, financial donations are also accepted. The donations will go to several different programs in American Red Cross, but Dr. Luna added that a portion will help house fire victims recover.

Hotel, food, medical, and clothing expenses would be covered for those individuals.

Although donations are accepted year-round, Dr. Luna told ValleyCentral that Giving Tuesday “kicks off the time for us to be there for the communities particularly because of the holidays.”

It is also American Red Cross’ Founder, Clara Barton’s 200th birthday this month. The organization will be celebrating her birthday by continuing to support communities across the U.S.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to sign up starting the weekend of Dec. 4 to assist RGV residents with fire smoke alarm detector installations.

Another RGV nonprofit seeking the community’s help is the United Way of Southern Cameron County.

The goal this year for the United Way is to draw more attention to their organization by getting the word out and having the community share their message.

United Way is also looking to raise at least $2,000 on Nov. 30 alone. This money will be distributed to various projects the United Way supports including financial stability, education, and health.

United Way of Southern Cameron County’s Development and Communications Director, Wendy De Leon commented they are also hoping to make an impact on food insecurity among RGV children.

According to De Leon, United Way is partnering up with Brownsville ISD to donate snacks to kids as they head into school. This initiative can be achieved through the community’s help financially or physically with snack donations.

De Leon wanted to remind everyone that change doesn’t happen overnight, it takes teamwork to make the dream work.

If you’re interested in donating to either organization, visit the American Red Cross South Texas Chapter or United Way of Southern Cameron County.

If you are looking to donate beyond these two organizations, visit the RGV Nonprofit Organization site.