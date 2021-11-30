Giving Tuesday: Notable non-profits across the RGV

HALRINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Giving Tuesday movement started nine years ago in an effort to spread generosity, and has since grown into a global effort. While the initiative operates year-round, a day in November is dedicated as the national Giving Tuesday where non-profit organizations can share their mission and encourage the community to contribute to their goals. This year, Giving Tuesday is November 30.

The following is a list of local non-profit organizations operating in the Rio Grande Valley that rely on generous contributions to carry out their mission.

South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association- RGV [Brownsville]

[STAIVA website]

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association (STAIVA) started in Laredo and branched out to the RGV. The organization focuses on helping veterans and their dependents by closing the gaps in state and federal assistance programs for veterans. STAIVA’s offers the General Assistance Program (GAP), Warriors in Transition (WIT), medical vouchers, and a food pantry.

How you can help:

Monetary donations for their financial assistance programs and donations of non-parashible foods for the pantry can be donated at their main office located at 519 E. Madison, Brownsville, Texas. Any questions can be referred to their phoneline at 956-266-7521. Monetary donations can also be made through Cashapp: $STAIVARGV.

Project Pay It Forward [La Feria]

[Courtesy: Alejandro Paz]

Project Pay It Forward was founded in 2020 by Alejandro Paz. After going through difficulties in his life and struggling to receive help, Paz wanted to create a simpler, condition-free way of getting people the things they needed. Paz began collecting donations and delivering them to families and individuals, no questions asked. Since then, he has grown it into a non-profit organization, and operates a thrift store to raise funds for the services they provide.

How you can help:

Monetary donations are welcome and can be sent through Cashapp to $PrjctPayItForward. Items for the thrift store like clothes, toys, furniture, blankets, dishes, and other household items are also welcome.

RGV Bandidas Roller Derby [McAllen]

[RGV Bandidas Facebook]

The RGV Bandidas Roller Derby league was founded in 2015 in an effort to make the sport more accessible to women across the Valley. They are a non-profit organization aimed at empowering women over the age of 18 through a competitive, full-contact sport played on roller skates. In 2019, the league was accepted into the Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association, allowing them to compete for national ranking.

How you can help:

The league is currently looking for a low-cost practice venue in the lower Valley, preferably a large open space with a polished concrete floor. Monetary donations for venue rental are also appreciated and can be sent through Paypal: RGVBandidas@gmail.com. Questions can be sent to RGVBandidas@gmail.com.

A World For Children [McAllen and Brownsville]

[Courtesy: Laura Reyes]

A World For Children began in 1997 as a single office in Round Rock, Texas and has since expanded to 13 offices around the state. Their mission is to help provide foster and foster-to-adopt services for abused and neglected children across the Texas. The organization has provided Easter baskets, back-to-school supplies, and Christmas gifts to the children.

How you can help:

Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent through the organization’s website. You can also donate in person at their McAllen office located at 2917 N. 23rd St. McAllen, Texas or Brownsville office located at 1200 Central Blvd A-10 Brownsville, Texas.

Capable Kids Foundation [McAllen]

[Capable Kids Foundation Facebook]

The Capable Kids Foundation focuses on meeting the needs for individuals with disabilities and creating an inclusive environment so that they may play amongst their peers with the appropriate modifications for their disabilities, as well as providing education so anyone can make the word more accessible to these individuals.

How you can help:

Capable Kids is accepting monetary donations through Venmo: @capable-kids. For the holidays, you can also drop off a toy gift at any of the various locations across the Valley. Those locations can be found here.

BiG Heroes, Inc [Brownsville]

[BiG Heroes Facebook]

BiG Heroes is a God-centered non-profit organization that was established in 2016, which seeks to provide continued educational opportunities to young adults with intellectual disabilities seeking employment after high school.

How you can help:

Monetary donations are appreciated and can be made through their website.

Gorgas Science Foundation [Brownsville]

[Courtesy: Gorgas Science Foundation]

The Gorgas Science Foundation’s mission is to promote appreciation and conservation of wildlife habitat in the Rio Grande Valley. The foundation works with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Texas Southmost College and local schools to provide research opportunities and community service.

How you can help:

Monetary donations can be sent through PayPal gsfinc@gmail.com or through their website.