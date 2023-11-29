RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ‘Tis the season for people to start making their holiday shopping lists, and checking them twice. The Giving Tuesday initiative encourages everyone to also support nonprofit organizations and charitable causes.

“For us nonprofits, it’s also an opportunity to leverage the generosity of the holiday season for our nonprofits and ask for donations.” That’s according to Liz Chavez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of San Benito.

Chavez said every dollar that comes in helps to support the children they serve. She said the San Benito location serves over a thousand kids annually.

“We have various programs that we help, with like certified teacher tutoring. We do provide them with meals. We also provide recreational time, and a variety of other high-yield learning programming, depending on what we’re working on,” Chavez said.

Giving Tuesday itself is a nonprofit organization. The group began in 2012 in New York City, based on the idea to set aside a day that encourages people to do good.

David Luna, Executive Director for the Red Cross of South Texas said, “This is a huge day, not just for our chapter, but for the whole Red Cross. It’s a national day.”

Luna said the Red Cross is not government-funded and relies almost exclusively on donations from the community to carry out its mission.

“Ninety cents of every dollar goes to Red Cross supplies, services if you will. So 90% of all donations will go out there,” Luna added. He said that donations made today would help purchase supplies the Red Cross will use all year.

Chavez said the Boys and Girls Club also gets most of its funding from individuals. Those donations make it possible for the club to operate. She said any amount of money helps the cause.

“Every dollar counts. $20 typically pays for a kid to be here for a full semester. It also typically pays for almost two weeks of food for that child to be provided a snack and dinner after school,” she said.

Membership in the Boys and Girls Club is free, but there are program registration fees. The cost is $25 to participate in the afterschool program, but there are programs available to help families that may not be able to afford that cost.

Chavez said donations had been down slightly, with many community members facing financial difficulties.

“We understand that everybody’s going through a rough time. But, even a dollar makes a really big difference in every non-profit that’s running and operating in your community,” Chavez added.