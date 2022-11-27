HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Giving Tuesday is celebrated annually worldwide by thousands of people on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

During this celebration everyone is giving back to the community in one way or another. Giving Tuesday was first celebrated in 2012.

According to givingtuesday.org, local leaders in over 70 countries and hundreds of communities come together to innovate, collaborate and inspire a collective generosity.

Giving Tuesday is a way to build the world the communities want to live in. There are plenty of ways to give back and you can always start by doing it in your own community.

“Every dollar we receive goes directly back into the community and investing in the solution,” Executive Director of the Harlingen Humane Society Luis Quintanilla Said. “That solution is providing low-cost access to spay neuter, which this community desperately needs.”

The Human Society of Harlingen is the only non-kill shelter in the Rio Grande Valley. They also provide low-cost medical procedures and vaccines for the community to reduce the number of stray pets.

“And we also provide nearly 10,000 vaccines every single year to our community as well,” Quintanilla told ValleyCentral. “So really, this is much more than just about putting a new coat of paint on a few kennels, it is life-saving work, and we’re really happy to be a part of it all.”

There are many organizations as well as charities in need of assistance whether it being a donation or volunteering, there are many ways to give back to the community.