15-year-old girl McHi soccer player collapses during practice, later dies

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A soccer player training with the Toros Academy collapsed during practice and later passed away on Tuesday, August 17.

The McAllen High School Principal, Albert Canales, confirmed that the young lady was a student and revealed her identity in a press release.

Moira Claire Arney, 15, was going to be a sophomore at McHi this year.

She was the daughter of Head Girls Soccer Coach Patrick Arney and English Language Arts Department Chair Deborah Arney at McAllen High School. Her brother is a senior at McHi.

Canales spoke on the impact Moira had on the community, as well as her accomplishments.

Moira was an excellent student who was always cheerful, hard-working, and respectful. She was involved in soccer, swimming, orchestra, theatre, and debate. Two years ago, as an eighth-grader at Fossum Middle School, she became a state qualifier in the Texas Science and Engineering Fair. Moira was also active with the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. McAllen Independent School District

McAllen High School has canceled Wednesday evening Meet the Players Night for the football team out of respect for the Arney family. The school has also provided grief counselors for students, parents, and faculty.

Canales ended the statement with condolences to the family.

Again, words cannot express the depth of this tragedy. We are a close-knit family at McHi and our heartfelt condolences go out to the Arney family at this most difficult time. McAllen Independent School District

The RGV FC Toros also released a statement on the young lady’s passing.

Our hearts go out to her family, freinds, and loved ones during this difficult time, and we join them in mourning our great loss. Golden Grape Entertainement

The statement clarified that the RGV FC Toros were no affiliated with the Academy, “they are their own separate entity, governed by their own board.” The team allows the Academy to use their club name at no cost as part of their commitment to the community and youth.

McAllen High School has set up an account through Meal Train to take donations that will be used for meals and monetary donations for the Arney family.

According to the McHi Girl Soccer Twitter page, a civil will be held Wednesday night at the McHi “M”. Everyone is welcomed to attend.