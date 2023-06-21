EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Region One Education Service Center’s Gifted and Talented Program gathered at the World Birding Center in Edinburg on Tuesday to study water and airborne microplastics.

The program’s 8th-grade students from Mcallen ISD and PSJA ISD filtered the water and examined it under a microscope.

The students got to create the first data sample set for the Gulf of Mexico which will help the Rozalia Project.

“This is all about youth empowerment and not so much about microplastics,” said Kelly Koller, National Geographic Explorer. “It’s about the process of collecting data, analyzing the data, and being able to share it and critically think about the world around them. It also lets them flex their strength in giving them that chance to get out in the field.”

Students learned from Koller who has 15 years of experience as a teacher in the gifted and talented specialist.

Officials say the overall goal of the Rozalia Project is to clean and protect the ocean.