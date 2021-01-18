GFOA recognizes Harlingen Finance Department for Outstanding Financial Practices

HARLINGEN, Texas — The city of Harlingen has received an award for Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

In a news release, the city said the award was given for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2019.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, said the release.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The city said this is the 35th consecutive year they have received this award. City Manager Dan Serna said it is a reflection of the emphasis the city places on its finances and transparency.

“We are very proud of our Finance Director Robert Rodriguez and the entire staff for their commitment to continuously do the best job possible for the community,” said Serna.