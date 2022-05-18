HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of year again when the dreaded Saharan dust makes its long march, some 5,000 miles, across the Atlantic Ocean on its way to Texas.

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, we could see some of that dust as early as this Saturday.

Instead of a nice blue sky, the dust brings in a gray haze but can look quite spectacular in the mornings and evenings as beautiful and vibrant sunrise and sunsets refract red light from the sun.

The Saharan air layer (SAL) comes in handy during the hurricane season by bringing dry air, easterly wind shear and dust particles, which keeps tropical development at a minimum.

The impact of the dust on our health can be severe for some as the dust aggravates allergies and the reduced air quality increases respiratory problems. especially for those with COPD and asthma-related issues.

With that being said, everyone has the potential to experience symptoms related to dust exposure. The minimal symptoms include wheezing, coughing, watery eyes or nose and eye irritation.

The dust could stick around our area for a week or more.