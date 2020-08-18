Get Air Trampoline Park reopening in the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Get Air Trampoline Park has reopened after closing in March because of the pandemic.

The trampoline park located in both Brownsville and McAllen is open with new hours and safety protocols.

“We’re doing temperature checks, we’re doing hand sanitizer for any guest that comes in, we’re making sure they sanitize their hands,” said General Manager Jack Soto. “Disinfect protocols that we have in place. Once an hour at the top of the hour we’re going to the common areas, all the locations that we have the guest interacting.”

There are limitations for how many jumpers can be in the facility.

“Due to city mandate we’re down to about 80 jumpers we allow at this time,” said Soto. “As long as you’re practicing social distancing appropriately, you’re allowed to remove your mask temporarily if it falls off or you have to wipe your face.”

Avid trampoline park goer Gael Polato is happy that the facility is open.

“It’s part of my childhood in a way cause this is like one of the hangouts,” said Polato. “It was like a relief because I miss this place.”

Polato isn’t the only one excited about Get Air reopening.

“For any business, it does feel good to be open, but also it feels even better knowing that you’re open and your employees are going to be safe, your guest are gonna be safe and that you have the appropriate plan in place to make sure everyone is going to feel comfortable while [they’re] here,” said Polato.

Get Air Trampoline Park is expected to open Sunday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information visit the park’s website.