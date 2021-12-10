George P. Bush makes campaign stop in McAllen

MCALLEN- (ValleyCentral) – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush made a stop in McAllen Friday as part of his campaign for Attorney General. It was his last stop of the Bush’s Secure the Border Tour.

Bush met with Border Patrol Agents and their families. Bush said the main goal of this border tour is to raise awareness of the challenges Border Patrol agents are currently facing.

“I know it is a critical component of the Rio Grande Valley here in McAllen,” Bush said. ” So many honorable agents joining us today to enforce federal immigration law very simple. But we don’t do this enough as Texans to support them.”

Bush will be prioritizing border security as part of his campaign for the Texas Attorney General.



“I think we all understand the motivations of why people come here illegally,” Bush said. ” The challenge before us is separating and triaging the true dangerous threats to community’s whether that is narcotics smuggling or human trafficking that we are witnessing.”

Bush is facing off with incumbent Ken Paxton and Attorney Eva Guzman in the Republican Primary.