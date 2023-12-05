MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One Gear Up hosted a transition fair to help prepare special education students with the transition to life after graduation.

The event was held Tuesday at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport where a variety of resources, services and community organizations were made accessible for students.

“It does take a village, it takes a support team to ensure how to get the ‘know-how’ and have the support they need to be successful in college or a career,” said Nicole Saenz Project Director of Gear Up College Ready Career Set Grant.

Saenz said Region One wants to ensure that as students transition out of high school they are successful in whatever they choose to do in life.