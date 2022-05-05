BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) unveiled a first of its kind grant.

“Actually it’s the first time and we want really everybody to know,” said Helen Ramirez, CEO and executive director of GBIC.

The non-profit announced the grant Launch BTX created to fund institutions of higher education or high schools with career technology education, according to Ramirez.

Ramirez added that the grant has a $450,000 budget.

“The grant is capped per applicant, which is a public higher educational institution or a high school that has a career and technical education component to it, it is capped at $150,000 per applicant,” said Ramirez.

Launch BTX is aimed at growing industries locally in technology and aerospace.

“We are targeting specific sectors. As you know we have SpaceX here,” said Ramirez. “Technologies that are associated with urban mobility, so transportation companies.”

A part of the application process is tracking the applicants’ progress through a performance agreement.

“We’ll be tracking it, how many companies will be tracking it, you know how many companies have been able to innovate with new product lines and the results, how many of our students are eventually going to be hired by these companies?” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said they want to invest in the city’s students with hopes of attracting more industry, quicker to the area.

The application is open now until October 31, apply here now.