BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation has hired a new director of business retention and expansion.

Pablo Montero has over seven years of experience in managing economic growth, according to the city. Prior to his hire with the city, Montero worked with APM Terminal, where he contributed to numerous import and export document verification.

Montero’s new role with the corporation requires that he build partnerships with external stakeholders to sustain and increase the pro-business atmosphere of Brownsville.

“As Brownsville grows, we must enhance our service offerings to support our business relationship with existing and potential new partners,” Constanza Miner, Interim Executive Director and CEO, said.

According to the release, Montero has expert knowledge of import and export operations in the transportation industry and heavy industry.

“It is my goal to leverage my knowledge and experience in these industries to bring value to the Brownsville community as well as our economic development partners,” Montero said.