BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greater Brownsville Incentive Corporation (GBIC) was chosen to host international investors at a SelectUSA Investment Summit spin-off event.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is facilitated through the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington D.C., and this year Brownville represented Texas in the national conference.

“Many of these investors go to Washington D.C. and then they spin-off or visit other cities in the United States, in this case, we were the only city in the state of Texas to participate,” said Helen Ramirez, Deputy City Manager and CEO of GBIC. “Concentrated on aerospace, defense, and energy.”

Ramirez explained that GBIC hosted the event where investors toured the city of Brownsville and SpaceX to learn about ways to expand business to Brownsville.

“You know, why not locate in Brownsville? we’re making it very easy to develop,” said Ramirez. “Because we are already international we already have a lot of the know-how on how to locate a foreign business here in Brownsville, so we brought in a lot of the panels on that.”

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said, “We are honored to have been selected for the SelectUSA spin-off event. Brownsville has seen tremendous growth in the aerospace industry. We anticipate continuing growth in this industry with the support of the Department of Commerce and our partners.”Ramirez added that these investments are not just impacting Brownsville, but the entire Rio Grande Valley.

For example, one Canadian investor has committed to establishing scholarships at UTRGV.

“They’re actually going to provide scholarships for students who get certifications and an MBA in space, I mean how cool is that?!” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said SpaceX has contributed to a significant amount of economic growth.

“We have the talent here to build the most fiercest rocket in the history of the world,” said Ramirez.