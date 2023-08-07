BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation announced the appointment of its new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Brent A. Gardella will serve as the city’s newest Executive Director and CEO.

Gardella comes from a communications background with an emphasis on television and radio. He earned his B.A. in mass communications from St. Ambrose University in Iowa.

In the past 16 years of his career, he has served as President and CEO of the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation in Bastrop, Texas, and Executive Director of the Rosenberg Development Corporation in Rosenberg, Texas.

He also served as the Economic Development Manager for Baytown, Texas, and Rock Island, Illinois. Gardella also served as the Economic Development Director for Avery County, North Carolina.

“I’m grateful to the GBIC Board of Directors for their faith in me and entrusting me with this opportunity to lead an incredible team and continue the economic growth of the great City of Brownsville,” Gardella said. “I am committed to working with and serving our residents, stakeholders, established businesses, industries, and the opportunities we will recruit to build on our growth and investment in job creation we will be proud of.”

As the new Executive Director and CEO, Gardella will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic plans and goals, promoting the acquisition and growth of business in the City of Brownsville. He is also responsible for creating opportunities for new businesses and conducting technical research to further enhance the mission of the corporation.