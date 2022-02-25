HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – More than $100 million has been allocated to modernize Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, the U.S. General Services Administration announced on Friday.

The money is part of $3.4 billion allocated by the GSA to improve infrastructure at more than two dozen land ports across the United States.

The Brownsville project will include improving pedestrian safety, traffic flow and decrease wait times. The project will also allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to deploy technology to identify high risk activity and shipments, combat drug trafficking and increase operational safety, according to a GSA news release.

“America`s land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “These bipartisan investments are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

The Gateway port of entry is one of 26 major construction and modernization projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden. The GSA says investing in port modernization will strengthen supply chains, improve operational capabilities, spur economic growth and bolster the country`s security.

“Our underfunded and outdated infrastructure has real costs to families, our economy, and our global competitiveness,” said Senior Advisor & White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “President Biden`s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in strengthening our supply chains, including our land ports which are vital for moving goods across our borders,”

The average land port is over 40 years old and long overdue for upgrades, according to the GSA. The Gateway International Bridge is one of three in Brownsville that connects to Matamoros. It opened in 1926 and is owned and operated by Cameron County.

The only other Texas port of entry to receive funds is Bridge of the Americas in El Paso.

There is no date of when the improvements will get underway.