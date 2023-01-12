RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Consumer concerns over health hazards from gas stove emissions are circulating after information from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was released this week.

Aside from the health concerns, conversations about a ban on gas stoves sparked controversy.

The controversy led the USCPSC’s char, Alex Hoehn-Saric, to clarify the issue through a tweet: “I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the USCPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

In addition, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the issue during a press briefing saying “the President does not support banning gas stoves.”

Dr. James Castillo, the health authority for Cameron County, said some health issues are tied to gas stoves.

“Studies linking it to asthma and respiratory problems and there are studies linking those emissions to cancers. You can imagine if the stove is malfunctioning and emitting natural gas into the home without ventilation or if you’re using without ventilation there are probably some homes that are more susceptible to this than others,” he said.

He said although there are issues such as asthma and COPD, there are ways to safely have a gas stove in your home.

“You really do want to run that vent that’s over your stove when you’re cooking, you want to run that when you’re using it even if you’re not going to do something that’s burning a lot of smoke or that’s going to create a smell, for example,” Castillo said.

Castillo explained that if a home is not equipped with a ventilation system, opening a window or door to circulate air can help remove the toxic emissions.

Jose Gil, the general manager of Treviño Appliance in Weslaco, also weighed in on safely owning a gas stove.

“For sure prover ventilation, proper installation, that is also a must, and also proper maintenance over the years,” Gil explained.

Gil said the business sells and provides maintenance on gas and electric stoves.

He said although the topic of gas stoves and a possible ban is trending, he does not believe a ban will happen but if it does they are prepared.

“That’s going to be good for business, for us for electrics but it’s also going to hurt the customers. They’re going to have to rearrange pretty much everything. Have the right wattage for the stove. So, that’s going to be hard on the customers,” said Gil.