TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and $1.41 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

From the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.32 per gallon. Drivers in Odessa are paying the least at $2.99 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.58.

Overall crude oil prices have been higher, staying above $70 a barrel. The demand for fuel will likely remain high with the Independence Day holiday around the corner.

“Gas price averages are steadily increasing in many metro areas around the state this week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for fuel remains very strong as the Independence Day holiday period draws near. This trend is expected to continue as this is a popular time for family road trips. With more pressure on demand and higher crude oil prices, gas prices may continue to climb.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the seventh lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Drivers in Washington state are paying the highest at $4.95 per gallon of regular unleaded.