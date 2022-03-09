HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The increase in gas prices is being felt across the United States. In the Rio Grande Valley, one produce company said high gas prices are causing them to cut back on their delivery services.

Oscar Cano, president of Cano Produce Company Inc., said his business has been family-owned for 69 years. With fuel prices as high as they, it is impacting service to their customers.

“We’re going to have to adjust with the fuel going up, we’re going to have to go up in our prices,” said Cano.

Cano said they have 12 delivery trucks that ship produce to restaurants and supermarkets in Brownsville, Harlingen, Raymondville, and Rio Grande City. Now the company is having to put double the money in fuel for their trucks, they’re putting a limit on services for customers.

“We might have to cut down on delivery service, maybe one day, yes [delivering to customers] and the other day, no. Or if a customer wants delivery twice a day, we might just have to do it once a day,” said Cano.

Cano said he fears some customers won’t understand the reason for the changes because they might think it’s too expensive.

However, he said they are working with customers through the shift in services.