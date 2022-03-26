RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frustration at the gas pump continue with prices staying high. Customers hope to see a downward trend soon.

“We hope that they come down overnight but that’s not usually the case,” said RGV resident, Viola Elizondo.

AAA Texas tells us gas prices have been on a downward trend this past week, but they may not get to where they were before.

“We’re going to be watching the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that’s impacting oil prices which is impacting pump prices plus this time of year we typically see refineries switching over to summer blend so that typically increases prices,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas Spokesperson.

Due to the increase in gas prices, customers say they are having to make changes to their everyday lives.

“I plan my errands in order so I won’t go back and forth. I’ll take them in a circular formation,” said Elizondo.

Experts tell us it’s unclear how high prices will get or for how long. They said the prices vary depending on the gas station’s location.

“About 50%-60% is the price of crude oil, then you have federal and state taxes and you have distribution and marketing costs. All of those factors of course vary from location to location and from retailer to retailer and the bottom line is retailers ultimately set the price you pay at the pump,” said Zuber.

With customers not happy about the gas increase, some tell us it won’t stop them from getting to their destination.

“I mean we still got to go somewhere we still have to work, it’s not like we have to stop working,” said RGV resident, Jose Rivera.

While gas prices differ in many locations, AAA Texas said customers should report suspected price gouging.