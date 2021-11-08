Gang member threatens police officers and families with death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man for Public Intoxication when he walked into the Brownsville Police station.

Arnoldo Ramirez Jr. was taken into custody around 4:50 p.m. when he requested an item from the information booth officer.

Police said the officer on duty noticed Ramirez was intoxicated and requested other officers on the scene. When officers made contact with Ramirez they noticed he was having difficulty standing and walking.

They took him into custody and Ramirez got upset.

Ramirez told officers he was going to send the cartel to kill both officers that were detaining him. He identified himself as a member of Pura Raza Mexicana Gang.

Ramirez was upset for being taken into custody and began to threaten the officers and their families with death said the police.

He was charged with Retaliation for making threats on the officers taking him into custody. Ramirez was charged with Public Intoxication (credited time served) and Retaliation ($12,000).