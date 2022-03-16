CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Attorney Erin Elizabeth Gamez is the newest state lawmaker from the Rio Grande Valley.

On Thursday, dozens of friends and family were on hand to attend her swearing-in ceremony held in the Central Jury Room at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville.

Gamez was elected earlier this month to represent the Valley as State Representative for District 38. It is a seat she’d run for before when it was held by Eddie Lucio III. He announced last year that he was not going to seek reelection and then resigned from the post.

Gamez took the oath of office from 445th State district Judge Gloria Rincones, who was the first to congratulate her and hug her. Her parents, including her father’s longtime attorney Ernesto Gamez, stood by her side.

“Thank you so much to my family, to my grandmother. I know grandpa is looking down on us grandma and he’s very happy.”

Gamez is the first woman to hold the seat and the first woman to represent the Valley in Austin in a decade.

“I am so excited about the beautiful future that lies ahead of us and the trust that you’ve placed in me to lead this district, to be our voice in Austin, and to make this district a destination for first-time homeownership, competitive employment, and prosperous future in public education,” Gamez told her followers during the ceremony.

She thanked her supporters and said she’d prayed for this day to happen.

“I can’t do it without you, and this is just the beginning. Tomorrow I won’t be able to do it without you either.”

While Gamez won the seat in March, she is also running for the seat during the special election that will be held on May 7.