BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections were on March 1, and Brownsville native Erin Elizabeth Gamez will become the Texas State Representative in District 38 in January 2023.

“I’m so blessed to have been elected by our beautiful district to be our first female State Representative of District 38,” said Gamez.

Gamez is an attorney in Brownsville and is passionate about the Brownsville community.

“It was always my dream and my goal to come back and work here with our family. My father is an attorney, he’s been practicing for some 40 years down here. I grew up in the courtroom, so advocacy has always been my passion,” she said.

Gamez said after returning and having conversations with other friends who left for college, she learned many job opportunities in the area were unavailable.

“If the industry we want doesn’t exist here, then we need to make it happen. We need to be part of the change. We need to bring it here and fight for that and I recognize that sometimes the best way we can have an impact Is through the legislative process and that’s what really spurred my motivation to run,” said Gamez.

Gamez first ran for the same seat in 2020 and said although she did not take Eddie Lucio III’s seat then, she would not give up.

“Quitting was not an option when you feel that passion that calling in your heart, you have nothing to lose other than to say I missed out on an opportunity to serve. I couldn’t ignore that, that calling,” she said.

She explained that education is also a top priority for her.

Gamez said she plans to address educators’ and the community’s concerns about the education system.

She explained that since Eddie Lucio III resigned before his term was over, a special election is scheduled.

“There is a current vacancy in the previous District 38 area. The governor cannot legally appoint me to that position so we’re going to have to throw our name on that ballot one more time for that May 7th special election because we would love to hit the ground running in June,” she said.

Gamez would be the first woman to represent the Valley in a decade.

“I am beyond grateful, excited, and eager to get going. The sky is the limit for Brownsville. I think our day has come and I’m so excited to be at the helm of it and I can’t wait to do it with our community together. This is our time,” said Gamez.