BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23 spoke with Graciela Salazar, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Brownsville to discuss the Games of Texas.

The Games of Texas are a great opportunity for anyone who is athletic or competitive to step out and compete in these games hosted by the city.

Opening ceremonies begin next week on Friday. The pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. and the main event will begin at 8 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park. Local officials will speak at the event and high school bands and dance teams will be present to provide entertainment.

“There will also be fireworks, much like how they have in the Olympics,” Salazar said. “We want the entire RGV to come by and to enjoy the athletic celebration.”

Vendors will also be present with food and treats. Participants have the option of competing in up to 12 sports.

The Games of Texas will run from July 27 through the 30.

For more information on the games visit the Games of Texas website or call (956) 466-0466.