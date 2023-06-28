HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The TAAF Games of Texas is coming to the City of Brownsville for the first time this July.

Similar to the Olympic games, there will be 12 different sporting events taking place throughout the city between July 27 and 30.

Graciela Salazar, City of Brownsville Parks and Recreation assistant director says they are calling for volunteers and sponsors.

“There are different tasks where we need their help, such as setup, ticket scanning, parking awards, hospitality concessions, and many other different tasks. And if they want to sign up as a volunteer, they can go to our website and select which sport or where they would like to participate. There are different timeframes for the whole week, not just for the whole weekend,” said Salazar.

“Sponsors help ensure the success of the games,” said Salazar. “In return sponsors receive exposure and recognition. We have various levels ranging from the Freshman ($500) to Title Sponsor ($25,000). It is a great opportunity for all those businesses to get the word out there, they will be able to have signage in the different venues.”

But coming up on July 1 the city will present its “Salute to Freedom” event at the Brownsville Sports Park at 6 p.m.

