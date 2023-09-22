EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A game warden was arrested on multiple charges following an early morning crash, authorities reported.

According to Edinburg police, the game warden, identified as Jared Max Self, was charged with DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and accident involving damage.

A release from the City of Edinburg stated that a concerned citizen called police this morning regarding a green pickup truck that was swerving on the roadway in the area of E. University Dr. and Raul Longoria Road.

Shortly after, a second caller informed Edinburg PD dispatch that a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department vehicle struck construction machinery in the same area and fled the scene.

Edinburg police say the arrest took place at 8 a.m. on the 600 block of East Cano Street when they found a truck matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

Police discovered through an investigation that Self was intoxicated.

The warden’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.