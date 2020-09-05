Game rooms seeing crowded parking lots, officials conducting inspections

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) —Willacy County residents are concerned over crowded game room parking lots. Officials said they are doing everything they can to enforce the counties COVID-19 orders.

“They’re not packed; they see a lot of cars there but the number of people inside the game rooms, they’re not violating any of the conditions,” said Major Andres Maldonado with the Willacy County Sheriff’s Department.

Maldonado said game rooms can operate at 50%. While the game room parking lots seem to be full, Maldonado assures us they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We have issued an administrative order for spot checks on the game rooms, and the deputies have been checking the game rooms on a regular basis both evenings and nights,” Maldonado said.

Willacy county orders require all game rooms to follow guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing, which is something Maldonado said their deputies are looking for.

“They’ll walk in there unannounced and then they won’t let anybody enter or leave the premises until they get a headcount. once they get a headcount, they compare it to the occupancy load and they’ll determine whether they are in compliance or not,” said Maldonado.

We also reached out to Lyford Police Chief Armin Martinez and in a statement he said, “We conduct random inspections to assure personnel of each gaming room have face coverings and distancing along with their customer and sanitize each station when it’s unoccupied.”

Officials said game rooms could be fined if found violating county orders.

“They could be shut down, they could face a fine and not be allowed to reopen until they comply,” Maldonado said.

Officials urge the public to report any game rooms violating the orders to the sheriff’s department.