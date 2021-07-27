Galloping For Gold: Equestrian Sport thriving in the RGV

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Tokyo Olympics are in full force and one of the sports not talked about enough is equestrian.

However, whether or not it’s one of the more mainstream sports is beside the point, as equestrian is in fact thriving in South Texas.

There’s no horsin’ around at the South Texas Equestrian Center in Mission.

“We have a competitive team for jumping, we compete for region 9, this is the beginning for the CSI shows, for example, to get to the Olympics and things like that,” said Lucas Damm, Head Trainer of South Texas Equestrian Center in Mission. “Every day, Valley athletes train and prepare with their horses for competitions and even collegiate scholarships.”

“Some of them are preparing to get full rides for example in Texas A&M who has a very good equestrian team,” said Damm.

For some the dream is to ride at the collegiate level, for others, it’s at the Olympic level.

It’s a goal also shared by their head trainer, Lucas Damm.

“That’s one of my dreams. I’m 39-years-old right now and I’m preparing myself for the meter 30 and up classes and up, but it takes forever, I’ve been riding 34 years,” Damm said.

The biggest equestrian name on Team USA for eventing is Phillip Dutton who is 57 years old.

“In the Olympics, the age of a horse at a minimum is 8 years old, and you start them at 4 years old, so it takes at least 4 years just to get to that level, imagine a human, it takes forever”

The rules used in Olympic equestrian competitions are the international rules established by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (fei).

There are three main Olympic equestrian events: show jumping, dressage, and eventing.

While some portions of the competition, such as dressage, are based on subjective judging, others are based on timing and faults or penalties.

“It’s a very difficult support, lots of discipline, lots of physical activity,” said Damm.

Because at the end of the day, the judges are looking at both you and the horse as well as how well you perform as a team…

“The horse is an athlete as well, we have to teach and treat them as athletes as well, from nutrition, to exercise, equipment, traveling, not anybody is cut for it,” he said.

The team is currently training for a double a-show competition that’s happening in September. Their youngest rider at the equestrian club is only 2 years old.

For more information on the South Texas Equestrian Center, you can contact them at (956) 874-4878.