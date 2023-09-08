BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is honoring grandparents across the Rio Grande Valley this Grandparent’s Day by accepting photo submissions from viewers.

Assistant News Director Diana Maldonado (left) and Digital Content Manager Alejandra Yanez (right) and their grandparents (Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

Reporter Jorge Infante (left) and Digital Executive Producer Steven Masso (right) with their grandmothers (Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

Digital Content Creator Mia Morales and her grandparents (Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

We want to see your photos of you and your grandparents! You can send them to share@valleycentral.com and your photos can be featured on air and on our social media.

Once you submit your photos we will email you a user-generated content form to get your written consent to use the photo.

Stay tuned on our social media pages on Facebook CBS 4 News Rio Grande Valley, KVEO, Instagram @nbc23rgv, @cbs4rgv or TikTok @nbc23rgv and back to this post to see your photos featured.