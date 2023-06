CBS 4 and NBC 23 reporter, Frank McCaffery alongside his father (left) and his son (right). (Graphic by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is honoring fathers and father figures across the Valley this weekend.

Viewers sent in photos of dads to honor the men in their lives making a difference.

Father’s Day weekend, we will be airing photos during our newscasts.

Below are some of the images we have received.

Happy Father’s Day to all Valley dads!