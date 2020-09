Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Like so much in 2020, the 9/11 anniversary looks very different than previous years.

The anniversary of this traumatic event is often difficult for some, bringing on sad feelings. Several students at Rembrandt Elementary, which is part of Vanguard Academy in the city of Pharr, were asked to draw a picture in remembrance of 9/11.

Below are some of the pictures: