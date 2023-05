LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A severe storm is moving across the Valley and leaving a lot of damage behind. At least two people were killed when a tornado touched down in Laguna Heights. These are some photos we are gathering of the damage.

A downed light pole blocks part of the frontage road in Harlingen near the Bass Boulevard exit. By Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral

A car struck a light pole on the frontage road in Harlingen near Bass Boulevard. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral