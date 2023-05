PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday night’s storm caused widespread damage on South Padre Island and Port Isabel.

Many residents are currently without power. AEP reports thousands of customers without lights.

Part of the roof of the South Padre Island Convention Centre was torn off by the high winds on Tuesday. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

Debris is scattered everywhere in the parking lot of the El Castile condominium complex on South Padre Island. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

A palm tree on South Padre Island is uprooted. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

The street lights are out at many intersections in Port Isabel. By Natasha Trindade/ValleyCentral

The roof of a condominium is blown off by the high winds on South Padre Island. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

A boat is unmoored at a slip on the Laguna Madre on South Padre Island. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

The roof of El Castile condominium complex was blown into the courtyard of the complex on South Padre Island. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

An RV overturned at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island Tuesday during the powerful storms. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

An RV trailer is overturned by the high winds at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. Courtesy: Tommy J. Saenz

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, the storm had wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour in Port Isabel and 63 miles per hour in Brownsville.