Gallery: Showtime! Summer on Stage hosts first theater performance.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Theater is alive and ready to go.

After two weeks of preparation, the first shows place at the Harlingen Performing Arts Center since COVID hit. Families took to their seats ready to see their child perform.

In the first of two nights, Summer On Stage performed “The Lion King” and “Moana.” Pre-K through first grade had the honor of performing “Moana,” while second and third graders performed “The Lion King.”

In a packed auditorium, nobody showed more excitement than Sandra Luna, Summer On Stage director.

“This is so heartwarming, this makes it feel like we’re back to normal again,” said Luna.

In over 20 years of the program, Fine Arts Coordinator Lee Ann Ince has never seen so much excitement.

“Never had we had a turnout like we had tonight, people are ready to get out, they are ready for live performances,” said Ince. The auditorium is able to hold 956 people and more than half of the seats were taken by family and friends.

Having such a packed house brought nerves to Anasofia Corrales, who played Simba in “The Lion King” play.

“I didn’t want to mess up and ruin the whole entire show but I guess I did good,” said Corrales. Shaking away the nerves, Corrales performed ” I Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Hanukkah Matata”.

Having only two weeks to prepare, “Moana: Director Erika Vela-Ledesma said seeing the kids took up the challenge was eye-opening.

“To see them audition on the second day of class to performance day is amazing it is a tremendous growth,” said Ledesma.

The program will hosts one more show on Thursday night with “Aladdin” and “Grease.” Even though Summer on Stage has come to end, there are still many opportunities to get involved in theater. The doors are always open and anybody is welcome to join.