GALLERY: Rio Grande Valley pets show off their Christmas sweaters

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Rio Grande Valley pets are showing off their holiday swag.
It’s starting to, finally, get colder outside and as Valley residents unpack their winter clothes and switch on heaters, pets are showing off seasonal, cute and fashionable sweaters.
Here are some of your fur babies!
As it gets colder, remember to:
- Keep pet indoors or in a garage, specially at night.
- If it’s wet outside, dry your pets after a walk
- While not all pets need sweaters, it helps the ones that are particularly small, short-haired breeds, stay warm.
- Keep cats indoors during the winter