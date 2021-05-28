GALLERY: Pre-K students celebrate graduation with drive-by parade

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Head Start held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 Friday morning.

Parents lined up in their decorated cars, as they got to see their child officially transition to kindergarten.

Cars had decorations such as balloon and signs with their child’s name. (KVEO Photojournalist- Sal Castro)

34 students got to experience the special moment. Wearing their graduation caps and outfits, the kids were filled with smiles.

Each cap was decorated with different styles.

None were more excited than teachers like Eva Quintero who had to change her teaching style due to the pandemic.

“We had students that [would] virtually login in with their phones or computer,” said Quintero.

Having to manage both in-person and virtual provided its own challenges. Overcoming those difficulties makes this moment even sweeter.

