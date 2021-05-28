GALLERY: Pre-K students celebrate graduation with drive-by parade

Local News

by: Sal Castro

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Head Start held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 Friday morning.

Parents lined up in their decorated cars, as they got to see their child officially transition to kindergarten.

Cars had decorations such as balloon and signs with their child’s name. (KVEO Photojournalist- Sal Castro)

34 students got to experience the special moment. Wearing their graduation caps and outfits, the kids were filled with smiles.

Each cap was decorated with different styles.

None were more excited than teachers like Eva Quintero who had to change her teaching style due to the pandemic.

“We had students that [would] virtually login in with their phones or computer,” said Quintero.

Having to manage both in-person and virtual provided its own challenges. Overcoming those difficulties makes this moment even sweeter.

For more information on the Hidalgo County Head Start program click here.

See the full photo story below:

  • Gifts are held inside the boxes that will be given out.
  • Kids got to decorate their own caps putting the things they like.
  • A truck is decorated with graduation 2021 memorabilia.
  • A head start grad holds up his custom made Spider-Man cap
  • One of the head start teachers hugs her student as they take photos.
  • Elsa from the movie frozen is one of the many characters placed on the caps
  • The kids stick their heads out waving to their teachers.
  • The Momoh’s are one of many families that had children graduate from the Head Start Program.
  • A head start grad waves as he passes by.
  • A sign is held up congratulating the grads.
  • One of the many head start grads is surprised by all the excitement.
  • Two head start grads sit on top of the car waving at the crowd.

