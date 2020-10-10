GALLERY: Out of this world Halloween decorations in McAllen

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN (KVEO) — Some people take their Halloween decorations to another level.

In McAllen, one family has their decorations set up to reminisce a UFO crash landing. John Marks, the decorator, says it is based on the Roswell UFO incident.

Although many would think these decorations were placed there by man, Marks tells another story.

“These two Martian men were having too good of a time and crashed into my house, dude,” said Marks in reference to the inebriated Martians. “I could have it towed away, but I’m going to let them hang out because it’s October.”

Marks says the lights glow at night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

