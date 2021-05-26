GALLERY: Inaugural family world sandcastle championship makes waves at SPI

A sign promoting the competition on the beach

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Families from all around have come to the beach to participate in sandcastle lessons and a competition of who can sculpt the best sandcastle.

Sandcastle Lessons is a major attraction for many families at SPI, and their newest addition is an amateur competition.

The event was hosted by the city but led by Andy Hancock, a professional sculptor with 18 years of experience in sand sculpting.

On the final day of the event two families took advantage and created their amateur sand castles.

For those interested in professional sculptures there is also an exhibition located on the island.

See the full photo story below:

Andy Hancock (Left) teaches Soyini Dubé (right) and her family how to sculpt a sand castle. “It’s about teaching people, the simple ways really the physics and how science works,” said Hancock.

Andy Hancock holds up some tools used to sculpt a sand castle. The Dubé’s got a hands lesson from the professional on the last day of the event.

Anaya Dubé and her brother Kaden watch Andy Hancock sculpt the sand. “You have to learn a lot before you do anything,” said Anaya. “But the end result is amazing.”

Andy Hancock sculpts the block of sand used at the lesson.

The Dubé’s begin to sculpt the sandcastle using the skills they got from Andy Hancock. “Its magical, thats the word I would use to describe, magical, seeing it from a block of sand to creation,” said Dubé

The Luirette family begins to work on their sandcastle for the competition. “We never have a vision until we start it, we always start with the buckets,” said Will Luirette.

The Luirette’s dump sand into the bucket filled with water. For the final build over 2000 pounds of sand and water will be used.

Will Luirette pats down the sand to make it even. “As it goes, we got the heavy load out of the way moving the sand and water after thats done we’ll start doing some sculpting,” said Luirette.

Will Luirette begins to sculpt. “There’s no perfect way to do it, seems like it just kinda goes as it goes,” said Luirette.

The Luirette’s are the last family to compete in the first ever sand castle competition.

Christa Luirette sculpts part of the castle. Everyone in the family participated in building the sculpture.

Photos by KVEO photojournalist Sal Castro.