GALLERY: Inaugural family world sandcastle championship makes waves at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Families from all around have come to the beach to participate in sandcastle lessons and a competition of who can sculpt the best sandcastle.
Sandcastle Lessons is a major attraction for many families at SPI, and their newest addition is an amateur competition.
The event was hosted by the city but led by Andy Hancock, a professional sculptor with 18 years of experience in sand sculpting.
On the final day of the event two families took advantage and created their amateur sand castles.
For those interested in professional sculptures there is also an exhibition located on the island.
See the full photo story below:
Photos by KVEO photojournalist Sal Castro.