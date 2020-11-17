GALLERY: Group of demonstrators disagree with election results

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A group of demonstrators met on Monday in from of the Edinburg Administration Building to protest election results and the election process.

Former congressional republican opponent Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, along with the Hidalgo County GOP, Hidalgo County Young Republicans, and others, organized the event.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, defeated De La Cruz-Hernandez, a local businesswoman, on the Nov. 3rd election.

Gonzalez won nearly 61% of about 123,000 ballots cast by mail and during early voting in Hidalgo County.

De La Cruz-Hernandez, won nearly 65% of about 61,000 ballots cast in conservative Guadalupe County.

Below are some images of the protest