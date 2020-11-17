GALLERY: Group of demonstrators disagree with election results

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A group of demonstrators met on Monday in from of the Edinburg Administration Building to protest election results and the election process.

Former congressional republican opponent Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, along with the Hidalgo County GOP, Hidalgo County Young Republicans, and others, organized the event.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, defeated De La Cruz-Hernandez, a local businesswoman, on the Nov. 3rd election.

Gonzalez won nearly 61% of about 123,000 ballots cast by mail and during early voting in Hidalgo County.

De La Cruz-Hernandez, won nearly 65% of about 61,000 ballots cast in conservative Guadalupe County.

Below are some images of the protest

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday