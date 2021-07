A sign highlights all the benefits of the Summer Safari.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Although the 2020-2021 school year ended, students continue to learn at the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The Gladys Porter Zoo is offering its annual Summer Safari for kids. Serving as a way to continue educating the many wonders of animal life.

The event is open to all and even offers a chance for families to get involved.

For more information call (956)548-9453 or visit their website at Gladys Porter Zoo