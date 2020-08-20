GALLERY: Edinburg AMC Theaters reopen, with 15 cent movie tickets

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, AMC Theaters open on Thursday.

The AMC theaters are open with limited capacity and with safety precautions in place.

AMC Edinburg 18 reopened its doors.

Some of the movie choices on Thursday at 15 cents a ticket include; Sonic the Hedgehog, The Goonies, Black Panther, Bloodshot, Back to the Future, I Still Believe, Grease and Beauty and the Beast.



Credit: Gage Divin

As for safety precautions, all theaters will be at 30 percent capacity for each showtime, to allow for social distancing.

Credit: Gage Divin