Gallery: Cameron county hosts ceremony for RGV PONY league world series champions

Brownsville, Texas (Valleycentral) — The RGV elite baseball team has come home as world series champions.

One of the players holds the PONY league world series trophy. (KVEO Photographer Sal Castro)

In honor of their victory, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz hosted a short ceremony outside the courthouse Friday afternoon. The team beat Youngstown, Ohio in a score of 11 to 10 Wednesday night to clinch the title.

The celebration recognized the accomplishments of the team and their dedication to the sport. The team had members who represented different parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

For Assistant coach JC Garza it’s an honor to see the boys have their hard work pay off.

“It means a lot to them, not only to be world series champions but have their names forever instilled in the hall of fame of PONY,” said Garza.