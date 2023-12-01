BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans are showing their love and support for Brownsville Veterans as they face off Corpus Christi Miller in a sold out title game.
Here are some photos from the sold out game.
The game can be streamed online.
Posted:
Updated:
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans are showing their love and support for Brownsville Veterans as they face off Corpus Christi Miller in a sold out title game.
Here are some photos from the sold out game.
The game can be streamed online.