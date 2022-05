BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral attended the AARP Hurricane Preparedness Fair as Hurricane season fastly approaches.

Tune in next week as the Valley Storm Team presents Hurricane Season 2022: Your Wake Up Call.

The in-depth special will air on CBS 4 at 6:30 p.m. on May 31 and on NBC 23 at 6:30 p.m. on June 1.