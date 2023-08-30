EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Region One Education Service Center GEAR UP Program is kicking off its senior year with the College Ready, Career Set! cohort and wants to ensure parents are in the loop about financial aid.

Alicia Ortega, education specialist with the College Ready, Career Set! Gear Up program said the purpose of the event, held at the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, is to ensure this cohort of students has an informed support system.

At the information session, parents learned about FASFA and TASFA changes as well as guidance on how to write college entry essays, resumes, and the overall college application process.

“We do it to make sure all of our students have equal opportunities to get to and through college or their career,” Ortega said.

The program also took parents on a social-emotional walk to talk them through the hardship of letting go. Ortega said it is often difficult for parents to let their children go off to college and hopes these sessions can help ease the blow.

“As much as we want to think that our students are almost 18 and they can do this all on their own, it takes a village behind our students,” she said. “It requires so much work and effort and its important that the parents feel comfortable and confident about the changes that are happening.”