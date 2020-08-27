Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Funeral services announced for Mission Police Officer who died of COVID-19

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Funeral services for Mission Police Officer Jorge Cabrera begin Monday.

Cabrera lost his battle to COVID-19 on Monday. The funeral services will be held on August 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mission Event Center. The service will be a drive by viewing.

Church service and burial will be held on September 1 at the Palm Valley Church.

“The Mission Police Department and our entire community is in mourning following the loss of an officer due to complications from COVID-19,” the social media post reads. “A procession was held tonight from Mission Regional to Ric Brown Funeral Home to honor the veteran of the force.”

