MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Funeral services for the former Mission mayor Norberto Salinas have been announced.

Services for Salinas began Thursday at the Flores Funeral Home located in Mission. The funeral home is open to immediate family only.

Tonight’s services will continue with a public visitation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mission Event Center.

A rosary will be recited beginning at 6 p.m. followed by eulogies and presentations from honorary guest speakers.

– Ruben Plata, Mission city councilman (7:00-7:15 p.m.)

– Edgar Ruiz, Former county judge (7:15-7:30 p.m.)

– Hollis Rutledge, Former republic party chair (7:30-7:45 p.m.)

– St. Sen. “Chuy” Hinojosa (7:45-8:00 p.m.)

– U.S. Rep. Monica de la Cruz (8:00-8:15)

– Enrique Martinez, Former governor of Coahuila, Mexico

– Eulogy: Ricardo Lee Salinas (8:15-8:30 p.m.)

The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission. The burial will be held at El Toro Ranch in Sullivan City.

Salinas was elected mayor in 1998 and held the office for 20 years.