SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Funeral services are being held Thursday for slain San Benito officer Lt. Milton Resendez.

The mass is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church located at 351 S. Bowie Street in San Benito.

Lt. Milton Resendez (City of San Benito)

The burial will follow the funeral mass at San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery.